TORONTO -- Canada has more than 72,200 active cases of COVID-19, with more than 6,700 new cases added in the last day. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Canadians in China: After Michael Kovrig's two years of imprisonment in China, his wife says she worries most about the state of his mental health heading into yet another holiday season alone.

2. Vaccine delivery: Next week, 30,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are being delivered to 14 "point-of-delivery" sites across the country where prioritized groups will be given the first small batch of shots.

3. Adverse reactions: As part of Canada's vaccine rollout, the federal government has announced that anyone who experiences a severe adverse reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for compensation -- a first in Canada's history.

4. Voting process: The federal government is proposing to allow Canadians go to the polls over a weekend, and wants to set up new mail-in ballot measures should a snap general election get called while the COVID-19 pandemic is still surging.

5. White Christmas: With Christmas just 15 days away, one climate expert suggests some Canadians should be more optimistic than others when it comes to the possibility of having a white Christmas this year.

One more thing…

Midnight music: Taylor Swift fans have double the reasons to celebrate this year -- the singer-songwriter dropped her second surprise album in 2020 overnight.