TORONTO -- The Liberals only have one week left to pass new bills, Julian Assange could be extradited to the U.S., and a Twitter account helps Canadians find rapid tests. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Liberal legislation: It's one bill down and two to go with only a week left for the federal Liberal government to win parliamentary approval of priority legislation before an extended Christmas break.

2. More than an apology: Even with hopes for an apology from the Catholic Church for its role in Canada’s residential schools, Indigenous history experts say more is needed for true reconciliation.

3. Assange extradition: A British appellate court has opened the door for Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States by overturning a lower court ruling that found the WikiLeaks founder's mental health was too fragile to withstand the American criminal justice system.

4. Omicron spread: An infectious disease expert believes the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will trigger a "significant escalation" of infections that could force schools, restaurants and other industries to shut down once again.

5. Pandemic preparedness: Canada ranked fourth out of 195 countries in the Global Health Security Index for 2021, which examines the world’s preparedness for the next pandemic. The Index found that no country is sufficiently prepared for the next pandemic.

One more thing…

On the hunt: Amid growing calls to make COVID-19 rapid antigen tests widely available, a Twitter account started by a Kitchener, Ont.-based doctor aims to help connect Canadians with the difficult-to-find tests.