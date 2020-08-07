TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 118,500 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 6,400 cases considered active. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Aluminum tariff: Canada is planning to retaliate with countermeasures after U.S. President Donald Trump announced his plans to impose a 10-per-cent tariff on Canadian aluminum imports.

2. Beirut reaction: In the aftermath of the devastating explosion that killed at least 135 people and injured 5,000 more in Beirut, Lebanese-Canadians scrambled to contact loved ones still living there while struggling to come to terms with what had just happened in their homeland.

3. Disability aid: Canadians with disabilities waiting for the federal government’s promised one-time, non-taxable payment of up to $600 will begin receiving that money sometime this fall.

4. Migrant worker rights: The pandemic has put a strain on Ontario's farming industry, revealing cracks that threaten not just the flow of Canada’s food supply, but the rights and health of the migrant workers who keep it going, with workers alleging that their movement is being controlled.

5. Summer camps: Advocates say that, without pandemic aid from the government for camps, future summers may see fewer campfires and cabins for kids to enjoy.

One more thing…

Visualizing the damage: CTV News has mapped what the impact of the explosion in Beirut would have looked like in cities across Canada.