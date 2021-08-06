TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 68.72 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Mandatory vaccinations: More than half of all Canadians agree with mandatory jabs for people who can be vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19 variants, according to a new poll.

2. Federal workers: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that he's considering making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for federal employees, a move health and labour experts say could set an example but would have to be a decision backed by science.

3. Vaccine passports: Not all provincial and territorial governments have said definitively whether they support a vaccine passport. Here’s where they stand.

4. Climate and health: As Canada experiences a devastating wildfire season, researchers are warning that they’re projected to increase in size and frequency in coming years, raising the risk of adverse health effects for Canadians.

5. Racism in sports: Black Canadian athletes and coaches are calling for more allies and mentorship for Black female competitors who they say face tremendous pressure from racism and sexism.

One more thing…

Mystery meat: Approximately half of the seafood found in retailers and restaurants in major Canadian cities is mislabelled, according to a new, small-sample study.