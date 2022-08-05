5 things to know for Friday, August 5, 2022

Most Canadians say they feel anger over revelations Hockey Canada maintained a fund, financed by player fees, for uninsured payments including sexual assault complaints, and a Russian court sentenced WBNA star Brittney Griner to jail for drug possession and smuggling. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Immigration backlog: As hospitals across the country struggle to cope with major staffing shortages, an immigration backlog described by lawyers as the worst they have ever seen is leaving qualified health professionals sitting on the sidelines.

2. Hockey Canada response: Most Canadians say they feel anger over revelations Hockey Canada maintained a fund, financed by player fees, for uninsured payments including but not limited to sexual assault complaints, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.

3. Labour force: Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate was 4.9 per cent in July, remaining unchanged from the historic low reached in June.

4. Alex Jones lawsuit: A Texas jury ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than US$4 million, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.

5. Griner's sentencing: U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars.

One more thing…

Spinning faster: The Earth completed its shortest day on record on June 29, beating the previous record set in 2020.