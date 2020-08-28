TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 126,800 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 9,100 associated deaths. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Trump accepts nomination: U.S. President Donald Trump accepted his party's renomination on a South Lawn stage Thursday night, defying pandemic guidelines to address a tightly packed, largely maskless crowd.

2. Performance review: Unlike most Americans, the majority of Canadians believe their government has done a good job in responding to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new survey.

3. Elections Canada updates: Elections Canada says it would be able to run a general election amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and is eyeing updates to federal elections law to allow more flexibility for voters and those running the vote.

4. COVID-19 tests: According to a new survey from Statistics Canada, most Canadians say they would get a COVID-19 test if it were readily available and they were concerned that they had been exposed to the virus.

5. HPV vaccine: With an existing vaccine now been approved to combat the human papillomavirus in men up to age 45 Health Canada has extended the indication for Gardasil 9 to include men between the ages of 27 and 45.

One more thing…

Question and answer: With COVID-19 leaving so many feeling uncertain about the 'new normal,' CTVNews.ca has asked several doctors to address some of the most frequently asked questions about the ongoing pandemic.