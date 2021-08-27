TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 75 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Death toll rises: Evacuation flights from Afghanistan resumed with new urgency on Friday, a day after two suicide bombings targeted the thousands of desperate people fleeing the Taliban takeover.

2. Who is ISIS-K?: As U.S. and NATO forces continue to withdraw from Afghanistan, an affiliate of the Islamic State terrorist group is posing a new threat to civilian evacuation efforts in Kabul. Here’s what you need to know about ISIS-K.

3. Housing market: CTVNews.ca breaks down what the Liberals, Conservatives, New Democrats, and Greens have said on housing in this election and how experts have responded to their proposals.

4. Travel restrictions: Canada is among the latest countries added to the United Kingdom's green travel list, meaning Canadian travellers will no longer have to quarantine upon arriving in the country.

5. New name: Ryerson University announced Thursday that it would rename the school after growing calls to examine the legacy of Egerton Ryerson, an architect of Canada's residential school system.

One more thing…

'Minor impact': The A-74 iceberg, which is about twice the size of Toronto, recently crashed into part of Antarctica, in what the European Space Agency describes as a ‘minor impact.’