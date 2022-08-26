5 things to know for Friday, August 26, 2022

Omicron-specific booster doses spark questions among Canadians, doctors in Canada are reporting poorer mental health, and California is set to ban gas-powered cars by 2035. Here's what you need to know today.

1. The next jab?: Here's what experts say on whether parents should vaccinate their children before classes resume or wait for an Omicron-specific booster to become available

2. Health care burnout: The well-being of physicians across Canada has significantly decreased with many doctors reporting poorer mental health than before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey suggests.

3. Bye-bye gas cars: California set itself on a path Thursday to phase out gas-powered cars by 2035, adopting the world's most stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles.

4. Meningococcal disease: Toronto has declared an outbreak of meningococcal disease after one person died and two others remain infected.

5. Dropping out: A new survey reveals two in five students are seriously considering dropping out of their institutions, but there is also a wave of optimism about the future.

One more thing...

Quiet quitting: Employment experts suggest bringing up workplace issues before 'quiet quitting' -- a trend that is seeing workers forgo above-and-beyond efforts in order to manage burnout and maintain a work-life balance.