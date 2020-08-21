TORONTO -- Canada has had nearly 123,873 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 4,530 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Help after CERB: Ottawa is extending the Canada Emergency Response Benefit into September, before transitioning the millions of people who are still claiming CERB onto a revamped Employment Insurance program starting Sept. 27. The new plan is budgeted to cost at least $37 billion over the next year.

2. A new border barrier: A cable barrier along the border between Washington State and B.C. is being installed by the U.S. Border Patrol to curb what it calls "dangerous criminal enterprises.”

3. Biden’s big night: Joe Biden delivered the biggest speech of his political career Thursday night as he tried to rouse Democrats from every corner of the party to elect him on Nov. 3. Biden’s speech caps a four-day virtual convention that included marquee speeches from former U.S. president Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama and Democratic nominee for vice-president Kamala Harris.

4. Ex-Trump strategist arrested: U.S. President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, was pulled off a yacht and arrested Thursday on allegations that he and three associates ripped off donors trying to fund a southern border wall. After the arrest, Trump quickly distanced himself from Bannon and the project.

5. A new approach on opioids: Federal prosecutors who are pursuing charges for illegal drug use are now being urged to avoid pressing charges for simple possession in cases when an alleged offender is enrolled in a drug treatment program. The move comes shortly after both B.C. and Ontario reported their worst month ever for opioid deaths.

One more thing…

One hot party: A police helicopter in the United Kingdom armed with heat-sensitive cameras was used to bust an illegal house party with 200 guests.