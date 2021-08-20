TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 73.32 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Afghanistan evacuations: As the Canadian Armed Forces land in Afghanistan to assist in getting Canadians, Afghans and their families out of the country, friends and relatives in Canada are distressed at the escalating chaos and frustrated by Ottawa's efforts.

2. Conversion therapy: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has vowed that if his party is re-elected, legislation outlawing LGBTQ2S+ conversion therapy will be a priority, but didn't say how quickly into a new Parliament a Liberal government would re-table the bill.

3. 'Conscience rights': Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says he can both be pro-choice and fight to protect the rights of health-care professionals who refuse to perform a medical procedure for moral or religious reasons.

4. Back to school: As students head back to the classroom in the coming weeks, some experts and parents are expressing concern about rising Delta variant cases and how Canada's fourth wave of the pandemic may impact the return to school.

5. How to vote: With just a few weeks to go before the country heads to the polls, CTVNews.ca looks at all the different ways Canadians can vote in the 2021 federal election on or before Sept. 20.

One more thing…

Big brain, little arms: About 10 million years before the T. rex roamed the lands of Alberta, the tyrannosaur Daspletosaurus called the land home, and now Canadian researchers have an idea of what its brain was like.