5 things to know for Friday, August 19, 2022

The Vatican says there's not enough evidence to investigate allegations against a Quebec cardinal, Canadians share their struggles when it comes to affordable rent, and a guide to back-to-school COVID-19 measures across the country. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Vatican won't investigate. There is not enough evidence to open a formal church investigation into sexual assault allegations against a prominent Quebec cardinal, Pope Francis said.

2. Check your devices. Apple has disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs.

3. Cost of rent. As rent prices rise, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of Canadians struggling to afford their homes.

4. Unsuccessful treatments. A new study has found that three drugs, including ivermectin, had no significant effects in preventing hospitalization or death due to COVID-19.

5. Return to school. As students across Canada gear up to enter another academic year in the pandemic, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what measures will be in place in schools, by province and territory.

One more thing…

A mother from Truro, N.S., who is unable to speak due to ALS, recently published a memoir using technology that tracks her eye movements to form words and sentences.