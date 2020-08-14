TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 121,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 4,600 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Threats rising: RCMP data show threats made against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet are on the rise.

2. Mail-in ballots: U.S. President Donald Trump frankly acknowledged Thursday that he's starving the U.S. Postal Service of money in order to make it harder to process an expected surge of mail-in ballots, which he worries could cost him the election.

3. 'Collateral damage': Doctors worry thousands of Canadians will present with more advanced cancers due to hospital delays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Air travel: The number of international travellers arriving by air has surged to the highest levels since mid-March, according to the newest numbers from the Canada Border Services Agency.

5. Mask valves: Increasingly, health officials, countries, cities and airlines are recommending against masks with an exhaust valve -- or outright banning them.

One more thing…

Moose rescue: A northern Ontario angler from Wawa took a big chance to save a moose from drowning in Lake Superior last weekend.