TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 71.18 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Leaving Afghanistan: Canadian special forces will deploy to Afghanistan where Canadian embassy staff in Kabul will be evacuated before closing, a source familiar with the plan told The Associated Press.

2. Election on the horizon: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to launch a federal election campaign this Sunday, with the vote set to be held as early as Sept. 20.

3. Fourth wave: Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the country is amidst a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as variants of the virus continue to spread, namely among the unvaccinated.

4. Reopening plans: Sources confirm to CTV News that Alberta is considering delaying its planned pandemic response shift, including the end of the mandatory mask mandate and quarantine requirements for those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

5. Used vehicle costs: The average price of a used car has continued to rise, with no end in sight to the ongoing pandemic-induced shortage of microchips.

One more thing…

Baby on the way: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and spouse Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu announced Thursday the pair is expecting their first child.