5 things to know for Friday, August 12, 2022

Canadians are facing a correcting housing market amid rising interest rates, a new virus was found in China, and documents reveal what the federal cabinet discussed before the government invoked the Emergencies Act in February. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Housing correction: Housing markets in Canada are facing a 'significant' correction, posing challenges for Canadians trying to sell their homes.

2. 'Freedom Convoy' talks: The night before the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the convoy protests, the prime minister’s national security adviser told him there was 'a potential for a breakthrough' in Ottawa, court documents show.

3. New virus: Scientists are keeping an eye on the Langya virus, a new virus that appears to have been transmitted from animals to humans in China and causes symptoms similar to COVID-19 or the flu.

4. Mar-a-Lago raid: The U.S. Justice Department is asking a federal court to unseal the warrant the FBI used to search the Mar-a-Lago estate of former President Donald Trump.

5. Toronto blackout: After a day of disruptive outages that were likely caused due to a crane hitting a transmission line, power has returned to Toronto's downtown core.

One more thing…

Math mistake: The 3D mathematical model used for more than 100 years to describe how our eyes distinguish colours has been found to have an important math error.