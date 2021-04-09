TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 20.56 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Vaccine rollout: The military general leading Canada's national logistical rollout of COVID-19 vaccines is shooting down suggestions that provinces are not moving doses out of freezers and into people's arms fast enough.

2. U.S. cases: COVID-19 infections are still hitting the United States worse than Canada, despite the vaccination gap between the two countries.

3. 'National embarrassment': The prevalence of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces and the recent high-profile cases involving senior leaders is a "national embarrassment," says a prominent survivor advocate.

4. Predicting a pandemic: After the novel coronavirus made the leap from animals to humans and upended the world in the process, scientists are trying to prevent that from happening again with a new online tool that ranks viruses’ potential to become zoonotic.

5. Financial hardship: The number of Canadians on the brink of financial insolvency has reached a five-year high, with more than half of people $200 or less away from being unable able to meet their financial obligations each month, according to a recent survey.

One more thing…

Antibodies in babies: Although the current COVID-19 vaccines have not been approved for infants, it turns out there may be another way babies can get antibodies in their system: through the breast milk of a parent who has been vaccinated themselves.