5 things to know for Friday, April 29, 2022

"Rolling Thunder" is set to make its way into Ottawa today, Canadians are reporting lengthy waits for passports, and the Toronto Raptors season ends after the team falls short in its playoff comeback bid. Here's what you need to know today.

1. On guard: Ottawa police are promising a large police presence will be deployed today, as the "Rolling Thunder" biker rally rolls into the capital.

2. Puting off travel: Many Canadians are reporting lengthy delays and wait times at passport offices as the federal government works to process an increased number of applications.

3. Attack in Kyiv: Ukraine's leader is accusing Russia of trying to humiliate the UN by firing missiles at Kyiv during a visit by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

4. Cold case arrest: Police have arrested a 74-year-old man in the 1988 killing of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay in Massachusetts, according to the Essex District Attorney's Office.

5. Hopes dashed: The Toronto Raptors fell short in their bid for a historic NBA playoff comeback, losing to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 of their first-round series.

One more thing…

Ancient hand grenade?: Researchers believe they may have discovered an early type of hand grenade potentially used in the Crusades.

A fragment of the sphero-conical vessel that was identified as containing a possibly explosive material from Jerusalem. (Credit: Robert Mason, Royal Ontario Museum.)