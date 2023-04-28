5 things to know for Friday, April 28, 2023

The Liberal’s Online Streaming Act passed the Senate and will become law, RCMP have released details about the James Smith Cree Nation mass murders, and what happened on day 9 of the PSAC strike. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Bill C-11: After years of political pushback and considerable parliamentary scrutiny, the federal Liberal government's Online Streaming Act known as Bill C-11 has passed the Senate and will become law.

2. James Smith Cree Nation: RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.

3. PSAC strike: Workers in Canada's largest federal public service union are hitting the picket lines for the 10th day as negotiations continue.

4. PM's pitch: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes his sales pitch to the Council on Foreign Relations in New York today, to promote Canada as a wise investment and trusted trading partner.

5. Date rage: A Texas man on a date who paid US$40 to park, only to quickly learn that he was scammed, allegedly went back and fatally shot the man posing as an attendant and then returned for dinner, according to court records.

One more thing…

Lawyer says Prince Harry's words undermine phone hack case

Prince Harry leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in London, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)