5 things to know for Friday, April 22, 2022

Experts say Russia claiming victory in Mariupol could be a pivotal moment in its war with Ukraine, a nursing union says agency workers could pose a challenge to the health system, and a man is named as a formal suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Critical battle: With Russia victory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, experts say the battle marks a critical turning point in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

2. Higher-paid nurses: A nursing union boss wants Canada's auditor general to find out how many privately contracted nurses are working for health authorities across the country.

3. Youths charged: Seven youths in Edmonton have been arrested and are facing charges in the stabbing death of 16-year-old Karanveer Sahota.

4. Missing girl found: Seven-year-old Violet Bennett of Vancouver Island, who was reported missing with her father nearly three months ago, has been returned safely to her mother.

5. Suspect identified: Portuguese prosecutors say a man has been formally identified as a suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann 15 years ago.

One more thing…

Royal independence: Canada's support for the monarchy is waning and could reach new lows in a post-Queen Elizabeth II era, according to a new poll.

Queen Elizabeth II and her son Prince Andrew are driven after attending a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)