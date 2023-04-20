5 things to know for Friday, April 21, 2023

More than $20 million in gold is stolen at Toronto Pearson Airport, Canada will allow access to abortion pills if the U.S. ban is upheld, and a six-year-old girl is shot over a stray ball in the U.S.

1. $20M in gold: A total of $20 million worth of gold and other high value goods have been stolen after being offloaded from an aircraft at Toronto Pearson International Airport, police say.

2. Abortion pill: Canada's families minister says the federal government is prepared to offer Americans access to a widely used abortion pill that could be restricted in the United States.

3. Shot over a ball: A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbors and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial circumstances.

4. 'What not to do': A former U.S. envoy to Ottawa says he's concerned about what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly said about Canadian defence spending.

5. Batteries boost: Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the federal government's plans to provide approximately $13 billion in subsidies over the next decade, in order to see Volkswagen build its first overseas battery manufacturing plant in southwestern Ontario is 'a very good investment.'

