5 things to know for Friday, April 21, 2023

'A perfect example of what not to do': ex-U. S. envoy on PM's reported NATO comments
A former U.S. envoy to Ottawa says he's concerned about what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly said about Canadian defence spending.
More than $20 million in gold is stolen at Toronto Pearson Airport, Canada will allow access to abortion pills if the U.S. ban is upheld, and a six-year-old girl is shot over a stray ball in the U.S.
1. $20M in gold: A total of $20 million worth of gold and other high value goods have been stolen after being offloaded from an aircraft at Toronto Pearson International Airport, police say.
2. Abortion pill: Canada's families minister says the federal government is prepared to offer Americans access to a widely used abortion pill that could be restricted in the United States.
3. Shot over a ball: A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbors and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial circumstances.
5. Batteries boost: Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the federal government's plans to provide approximately $13 billion in subsidies over the next decade, in order to see Volkswagen build its first overseas battery manufacturing plant in southwestern Ontario is 'a very good investment.'
Reduce, reuse, recycle: Here are four new Rs to help shrink your environmental footprint
About 700 military members living on base at CFB Petawawa are without heat or hot water after some federal workers were deemed non-essential during the Public Service Alliance of Canada strike.
After several false starts, Twitter began making good on its promise Thursday to remove the blue checks from accounts that don't pay a monthly fee to keep them. The checks began disappearing from these users' profiles late morning Pacific Time.
Prosecutors will dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film 'Rust.' It was the only charge he faced.
Canada is committing another $39 million in weapons and non-lethal military aid to Ukraine.
The Defence Department's procurement chief is hoping to have a better sense by the end of the year as to how much Canada will have to pay to build a new fleet of warships for the Royal Canadian Navy.
United States border patrol agents have seen a spike in illegal border crossing attempts from Manitoba.
The shishalh Nation on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast says ground-penetrating radar has identified what are believed to be 40 unmarked graves of children on or near the site of the former St. Augustine's Residential School.
The association representing Canada's chiefs of police is expected to meet with provincial and territorial premiers today to talk about reforming Canada's criminal justice system.
A Montreal university says it will keep a donation that has been linked to an alleged plot by the Chinese government to influence Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but it will now use the money to promote democracy.
A Regina couple says their moving experience was a nightmare that left their belongings damaged, destroyed or missing.
Sudan's top general on Friday declared the military's commitment to a civilian-led government, an apparent bid for international support days after brutal fighting between his forces and a powerful paramilitary group derailed hopes for the country's democratic transition.
North Korea's foreign minister on Friday called the Group of Seven wealthy democracies a 'tool for ensuring the U.S. hegemony' as she lambasted the group's recent call for the North's denuclearization.
China's foreign minister stepped up threats Friday against the self-governing island of Taiwan, saying those who go against Beijing's demand to exert control over the island are 'playing with fire.'
U.K. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned Friday after an independent investigation found he bullied civil servants.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump's lawyers won't be allowed to tell jurors next week that he'd like to testify at a rape trial but might decide against it because he wants to spare New York City from logistical burdens posed by his presence, a federal judge said Thursday.
The United States will begin training Ukrainian forces on how to use and maintain Abrams tanks in the coming weeks, as the it continues to speed up its effort to get them onto the battlefield against Russia as quickly as possible, U.S. officials said Friday.
Countries across the globe are reporting a sustained spike in the number of invasive Group A streptococcus (iGAS) infections at a time when the season for strep infections should be winding down, and Canada is among them. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.
Nearly 13 million children missed one or more vaccinations in Africa between 2019 and 2021 because of the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the continent vulnerable to even more outbreaks of disease and facing a "child survival crisis," a new report from UNICEF said Thursday.
The U.S. Supreme Court is leaving women's access to a widely used abortion pill untouched until at least Friday, while the justices consider whether to allow restrictions on the drug mifepristone to take effect.
One of the oldest known meteor showers will peak this weekend, with Canadians and others in the Northern Hemisphere expected to get some of the best views.
SpaceX's giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off Thursday on it first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
Under a cloudless sky, 20,000 eclipse chasers crowded a tiny outpost to watch a rare solar eclipse plunge part of Australia's northwest coast into brief midday darkness Thursday while temporarily cooling the tropical heat.
Fox Corp. chief executive Lachlan Murdoch on Friday dropped his defamation lawsuit against Australian news website Crikey, citing the settlement of the separate U.S. case where Fox News agreed to pay almost $800 million over its lies involving the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Beau is Afraid,' 'Ghosted' and 'Chevalier'
Woody Harrelson has confirmed Matthew McConaughey's claim that they might be brothers, saying "there is some veracity to that thought," during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Researchers out of Switzerland say how a person types or clicks could be a better predictor of their stress level at work than their heart rate.
Food prices have risen dramatically across Europe in recent months, jumping 19.6% in March from a year earlier and becoming the main driver of inflation as energy costs have fallen. But in Hungary, food prices have surged more than 45% over the year, according to EU statistics office Eurostat.
British Columbia’s privacy commissioner says Canadian Tire stores that used facial recognition technology didn’t adequately notify their customers and didn’t get consent to collect the personal information.
A new survey conducted by Research. Co found Canadians are divided on whether the justice system is fair for everyone.
A young Ontario man who used his creative talents and the power of social media to advocate for the blind community is now recovering after being among the first in his province to receive a rare and expensive gene therapy to help his vision loss.
The first verdicts in the sprawling Tokyo Olympic bribery scandal were handed down Friday in Tokyo District Court, where defendants were found guilty but avoided jail time.
In an empty stadium in Ukraine's capital, a group of women soccer players draped in blue-and-yellow flags are getting ready for the match of the day.
Many Oakland fans already were heartbroken about the state of their struggling team -- small crowds, bad baseball and dismal winters watching top players being traded away or lost in free agency. Now, the greatest disappointment yet: Yes, the A's are leaving for Las Vegas.
Michelin is recalling more than 542,000 light truck tires in the U.S. because they don't have enough traction to work in all snowy conditions.
Tesla Inc's shares sank more than 6.8 per cent on Thursday and dragged down other automakers after Chief Executive Elon Musk signalled the electric-vehicle maker will keep cutting prices to drum up demand even after taking a big hit to margins.
A parking garage collapsed Tuesday in lower Manhattan's Financial District, killing one worker, injuring five and crushing cars as concrete floors fell on top of each other like a stack of pancakes, officials said.