TORONTO -- Canada has now administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 16.47 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Vaccine limbo: People under the age of 55 who got their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine are now in limbo after the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended pausing vaccinations for that age group.

2. Birth control: The news that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine may cause blood clots, especially among younger women, has left many wondering whether being on hormonal birth control is a factor in developing the rare disorder.

3. Working from home: Recent polling from Statistics Canada indicates that people who began working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic are just as productive as they were in the workplace, but a significant portion are working longer hours.

4. Two Michaels: Canadian consular officials have been granted virtual access to Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor for the first time since their trials began in China in mid-March, Global Affairs Canada says.

5. 'We never gave up': One of the officers who found Jude Leyton in a wooded area north of Kingston says it was a team effort to locate the missing three-year-old.

One more thing…

'Sending love': Members of the Hamilton, Ont. punk-rock band Teenage Head say the support they've received from fans around the world is helping drummer Gene Champagne in his bout of COVID-19.