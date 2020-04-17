TORONTO -- Canada recorded its worst day of the pandemic Thursday with more than 1,700 new cases, bring the country’s total number of cases to more than 30,000. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Help for businesses: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday a new rent assistance program for businesses, as well as plans to loosen the criteria needed for small- and medium-sized companies to qualify for a loan.

2. Border control: After U.S. President Donald Trump indicated there could be a loosening of measures at the Canada-U.S. border, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada needs “a significant amount of time” before considering lifting border restrictions.

3. Senior citizens: As COVID-19 exacts a deadly and devastating toll at long-term care homes across the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it’s clear more needs to be done to protect Canada’s oldest and most vulnerable citizens.

4. Survivor story: Julie Lingan, a 39-year-old mother of twins, is being hailed a hero survivor after she was infected with COVID-19 and spent two weeks on a ventilator fighting for her life.

5. Sleep tight: A psychotherapist in Toronto says she’s received an influx of inquiries from people who have been abruptly aware of their dreams since the outbreak began.

One more thing…

Wide load: A small plane made a spectacular emergency landing on a highway in Quebec, touching down in the midst of traffic without any injuries.