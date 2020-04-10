TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 21,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 509 recorded deaths. Globally, coronavirus cases have surpassed 1.6 million. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Possible toll: In his latest daily update Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, under the current public health measures, up to 44,000 Canadians could die from COVID-19 in the months ahead. However, federal modelling shows the death rate could skyrocket if efforts stopped.

2. Upcoming vote: The House of Commons is being recalled on Saturday for a second emergency parliamentary sitting to study and pass an expansion of the wage subsidy program. The Senate will convene too, to consider any legislation passed by the MPs.

3. Out of work: More than one million Canadians lost their jobs in the month of March, Statistics Canada is reporting, after social distancing measures for COVID-19 were implemented. The most job losses occurred in the private sector and among people aged 15 to 24.

4. Food for thought: Food banks across Canada are evolving to meet increased demand and maintain safety protocols as unemployment surges around the country during the coronavirus outbreak.

5. Celebrate at home: The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of gatherings across Canada, but despite not being able to attend religious services for Easter or Passover in person, many are being given the option to do so virtually.

One more thing…

Familiar faces: As a growing number of Canadians don masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the ubiquitous image of surgical masks in the era of coronavirus has drawn comparisons to the infamous beaks worn by plague doctors in 17th-century Europe.