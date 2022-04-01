Pope Francis apologizes for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools, new travel rules are in effect for fully vaccinated travellers, and another rise in gas prices is here. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Papal apology: Pope Francis has apologized for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. During a meeting with Indigenous delegates at the Vatican on Friday, the Pope also said he will come to Canada.

2. 'Feels like it's losing dignity': A Squamish Nation mother is speaking out about her struggle to get her newborn daughter's Indigenous name recognized and recorded on B.C. government ID.

3. New travel rules: As of today, fully vaccinated travellers no longer need to provide a negative pre-entry COVID-19 test result to enter Canada. However, other travel rules are still in effect.

4. Carbon tax: The national price on pollution will go up another $10 per tonne of greenhouse gas emissions as scheduled in most provinces today, meaning the price of gas will increase.

5. Human challenge study: Results of research that deliberately infected healthy volunteers with COVID-19 is out, yielding some valuable insights.

One more thing…

How to avoid a tax audit: It is best to avoid an income tax audit at all costs, writes Pattie Lovett-Reid in her latest exclusive column for CTV News.