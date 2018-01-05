

CTVNews.ca Staff





A book that has enraged Donald Trump is being released today, Atlantic Canada gets battered by a major winter storm, and a U.S. crackdown on cannabis could help Canadian producers. Plus, a major computer security flaw explained.

1. Fury over Fire and Fury: White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says U.S. President Donald Trump is “furious” about a new book that gives an insider’s view of the White House. "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" is released today.

2. Winter wallop: Wind, rain and snow pummelled Atlantic Canada, shutting down schools, knocking out power to thousands and damaging buildings.

3. Schultz resigns: The board of Soulpepper Theatre Company has accepted the resignation of Albert Schultz. Four actresses who are accusing the artistic director of sexual misconduct spoke out publicly.

4. 'Act of a bully': Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne lashed out at the children of Tim Hortons' billionaire co-founders after the franchisees reduced employees benefits and blamed her minimum wage hike. Wynne called it the “act of a bully."

5. Cannabis crackdown: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to aggressively enforce federal drug laws on marijuana -- even in states that have opted to legalize it. That could be a boon for the Canadian marijuana industry, some experts say.

And one more thing...

Security flaw explained

Two hardware bugs involving computer processors from Intel can be exploited to allow the memory content of a computer to be leaked. That means stored passwords, emails and messages could be at risk.



