

CTVNews.ca Staff





Security footage at an Alabama gas station shows the dramatic moment when a woman escaped from the trunk of her alleged kidnapper's car.

Birmingham police say the 25-year-old woman was robbed and kidnapped at gunpoint in Birmingham, Ala. She told police the suspect demanded money, then ordered her to get in the trunk when she said she did not have any.

Gas station owner Yosef Alsabah told CTV News Channel he noticed the man mumbling to himself as he grew frustrated during several attempts to withdraw cash from the ATM inside the store. The erratic behaviour tipped him off that something was wrong.

“I immediately knew the man was nervous and anxious about getting the money out and he was talking without someone else (there),” he said.

The suspect abruptly returned to his vehicle emptyhanded. That’s when cameras at the gas station captured the woman’s dramatic escape, which took place as her alleged captor was pulling out of the parking lot.

The trunk of the black sedan pops open as it drives past the gas station store, with the woman throwing herself out of the vehicle while it's in motion. She hits the ground on her back and hip, then scrambles to her feet and into the gas station.

“She said she was kidnapped from her apartment in the Avondale area,” Alsabah. “She was driven to several stations and banks to withdraw the money from her ATM account.”

Alsabah hid the frightened woman in a back room while he called 911. He says he worried the suspect would return in the 10 to 15 minutes it took for police to arrive.

The woman told Alsabah that her alleged captor “was threatening to take her to the back woods and kill her,” if she did no comply.

Birmingham Police shared a photo of the alleged suspect on Twitter after the incident, as captured by the gas station cameras.

Alsabah said the woman is lucky she chose that moment to make her escape.

“I tried my best to save her life, because that man, if he were to be in the right place, he could have followed her and killed her.”