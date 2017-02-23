

The Associated Press





INDIANAPOLIS - An Indiana lottery official says the sole winning ticket for an estimated $435 million Powerball jackpot was sold in the Indiana city of Lafayette.

Hoosier Lottery spokesman Dennis Rosebrough says the name of the business where the winning ticket was sold will be announced Thursday. Lafayette is about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing were 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The top prize falls to $40 million for the next drawing Saturday night.