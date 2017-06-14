White House denies Trump wants to oust Mueller
Then-FBI Director Robert Mueller listens as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 13, 2012. (AP / J. Scott Applewhite)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 4:38AM EDT
WASHINGTON - The White House has finally ended a day of speculation about whether Donald Trump is considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller, saying the president has "'no intention"' of doing so.
Still, that statement is unlikely to quell criticism of Mueller from some of Trump's closest allies - including one of his sons. They have begun questioning whether Mueller's wide-ranging investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election is becoming too political.
The effort to muddy the waters surrounding the investigation is coming amid growing White House concern that the probe could detract from the president's agenda for months or years to come. Until now, Mueller had drawn widespread praise from Republicans and Democrats alike.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from World
- Qatar pulls all its troops from Djibouti-Eritrea border
- Georgia sheriffs searching for inmates who killed guards, escaped prison bus
- Feud heats up between Singapore leader, siblings
- Congressional aide: House Majority Whip Steve Scalise shot at baseball practice
- Jeff Sessions vows to defend himself against 'false allegations'