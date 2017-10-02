

CTVNews.ca Staff





Details are trickling in about the suspected lone gunman in the last Vegas shooting that left more than 50 people dead and hundreds injured.

He’s been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock of Mesquite, Nev., a town about an hour northeast of Las Vegas.

It’s believed Paddock checked in as a guest at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, and began shooting from the window of his room on the 32nd floor of the hotel.

Las Vegas police officers “breached” Paddock’s room and found the suspect dead. Las Vegas Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said numerous firearms were found in the hotel room Paddock occupied.

While the motive for the shooting remains unclear, Lombardo said he believed this was a "lone wolf" attack. He said it was not believed the gunman was connected to any militant group.

“We have no idea what his belief system was,” Lombardo told reporters Monday morning.

Heavily armed police later began a search of Paddock’s home, which is located in a Nevada retirement community.

Mesquite Police Chief Troy Tanner says police surrounded and entered the three-bedroom home that Paddock shared with 62-year-old Marilou Danley.

Earlier, authorities had been searching for Danley, calling her a “person of interest.” They later announced they had located her, and no longer considered her a person of interest.