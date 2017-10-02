

CTVNews.ca Staff





The lone gunman in Sunday night’s shooting that left 58 people dead in Las Vegas had no criminal history in Nevada and, according to his family, no history of extremist views.

The gunman has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, of Mesquite, Nev., a town about an hour northeast of Las Vegas.

Reporters asked Las Vegas Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo Monday morning about the suspected motive for the attack. He responded: "I can't get into the mind of a psychopath at this point." He added that a check of federal and state databases showed Paddock was simply not on law enforcement authorities' radar.

Paddock’s brother, Eric Paddock, who lives in Orlando, Fla., spoke with reporters outside his home and told them he was stunned by the shooting, saying there had never been anything to indicate his brother might engage in such an attack.

“When you guys find out why this happened, let us know. I have no idea whatsoever,” he told a reporter from Fox35 Orlando.

He said his brother “was just a guy” and seemed to have no political leanings of any kind.

“We have absolutely no clue why this happened,” he told a second group of reporters. “…There’s no political, there’s no religious -- there’s no any of that stuff,” he said adding, “As far as we know, he has no affiliation with anything.”

Paddock added that several of his family members had been speaking with Las Vegas police to try to assist in their investigation.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, saying the gunman was "a soldier" who had converted to Islam months ago, though they provided no evidence to support their claim. The FBI disputed that claim, saying the shooter had no connection to any terrorist group.

The CIA as well, advised caution on "jumping to conclusions" following ISIS’s claim of responsibility.

It’s believed Paddock checked into a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday. On Sunday night, just after 10 p.m. local time, he began shooting from the window of his room at a crowd gathered for a music festival across the street.

SWAT teams from the Las Vegas police were able to “breach” Paddock’s room and found him dead. Police located as many as 10 guns in his room.

While the motive for the shooting remains unclear, Lombardo said this was likely a "lone wolf" attack and it appears the gunman was not connected to any militant group.

“We have no idea what his belief system was,” Lombardo told reporters Monday morning.

Earlier Monday morning, heavily armed police began searching Paddock’s home, which is located in a Nevada retirement community.

Mesquite Police Chief Troy Tanner says police surrounded and entered the three-bedroom home Paddock shared with 62-year-old Marilou Danley.

Earlier, authorities had been searching for Danley, calling her a “person of interest.” They later said they had learned she is out of the country. Lombardo said authorities would try to speak with her when she returns to the United States.

With reports from The Associated Press