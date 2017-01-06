

Authorities say the shooter who killed five people in Florida’s Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport may have used a gun from his checked luggage.

The gunman opened fire in a baggage area of the airport, and would not have had to break any laws to get his firearm.

U.S. regulations permit airline passengers to carry guns and ammunition as long as they are stowed in a checked bag. Guns are required to be locked in hard-sided cases. Ammunition must be packed separately in the manufacturer’s box -- not loaded in magazines.

Passengers cannot regain access until they claim their luggage after landing.

Retired New York City Police Department officer John Cardillo told CTV News Channel, “(It’s) a few second process to get it out of your luggage and load it once it comes off the (baggage) carousel.”

Cardillo says gun license requirements in certain states, such as Alaska and Florida, make obtaining the necessary credentials fairly easy for most residents.

“Alaska is what we call a ‘constitutional carry’ state, requiring no license to carry. Here in Florida, we are what we call a ‘shall issue’ state, meaning that if you have a clean criminal background, the state cannot deny you the license to carry a firearm,” he said. “Absolutely no laws were broken here. I do it all the time.”

No prevention measures

While airport security has undergone massive upgrades in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks, CTV’s public safety analyst Chris Lewis says those extra measures are primarily aimed at individuals boarding flights, not departing passengers or people waiting in common areas.

“You’re not checked. There is no security screening. Nor do we really want that kind of tightness around our day-to-day interactions,” he said.

Lewis says little can be done to prevent someone from opening fire inside an airport so long as firearms are returned at baggage pickup.

“If that doesn’t change then there is nothing to prevent that,” he said. “Unless you have armed security standing there watching people pick up their bags and leave the airport.”