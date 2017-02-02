

After a chaotic weekend of protests over the U.S. refugee and travel ban, President Donald Trump continued to enforce and expand his controversial agenda during his second week in office.

He began the week by defending the executive order he’d signed the previous Friday. That order temporarily suspended the U.S. refugee program and barred people from majority-Muslim countries of Yemen, Sudan, Libya, Syria, Iraq and Iran from entering America. The full impact of the order was discovered over the next few days.

Trump then fired a member of cabinet who refused to enforce the ban, nominated a new Supreme Court justice and used the National Prayer Breakfast as an opportunity to take a jab at Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Monday, Jan. 30

Trump denied that his immigration order was to blame on weekend protests at major airports across the U.S. In a tweet, he claimed that the “big problems” were caused by a Delta Air Lines computer outage.

The immigration order even prompted a statement from former president Barack Obama, who “fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion," a spokesperson said.

Late on Monday, Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates,after she had ordered Justice Department lawyers to stop defending the refugee and immigration ban.

Meanwhile, an online petition opposing Trump’s planned state visit to the U.K. garnered more than 1.5 million signatures, as some British lawmakers called on Prime Minister Theresa May to cancel the visit.

Trump signed another executive order Monday, which requires federal agencies to cut two existing regulations for every new regulation they implement.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

For the first time since Trump signed his immigration order, U.S. officials directly clarified that citizens of non-affected countries, including dual citizens, are exempt by the travel freeze. That means that about 35,000 Canadians who have dual citizenship with the seven countries affected by the ban can still enter the U.S., as long as they are travelling with Canadian passports.

In a statement Tuesday, the White House also said that Trump won't roll back federal workplace protections for LGBTQ people, which were enacted by one of Obama’s executive orders.

Trump saved his biggest announcement of the day for the prime-time TV slot, when he unveiled his pick for the Supreme Court: conservative judge Neil Gorsuch. If confirmed by the Senate, the 49-year-old Gorsuch will fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by last year’s death of Antonin Scalia.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Trump escalated the battle between Republicans and Democrats over his Supreme Court nominee by telling majority leader Mitch McConnell to change the rules of the Senate if necessary to push through Neil Gorsuch’s appointment. The so-called “nuclear option” would be used if minority Democrats tried to block Gorsuch's confirmation.

Another high-profile Trump pick, Rex Tillerson, was confirmed by the Republican-led Senate on Wednesday. Tillerson, the former CEO of Exxon Mobil, will serve as Trump’s secretary of state.

Also on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that Trump angrily cut short a phone conversation with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull – one of America’s strongest allies. Trump was reportedly irate about a deal Turnbull had struck with the Obama administration that would allow mostly Muslim refugees rejected by Australia to be resettled in the U.S.

Turnbull refused to comment on The Washington Post story, but said that the Australia-U.S. relationship remains “very strong.”

Thursday, Feb. 2

Trump started the day off by tweeting that Iran has been “put on notice” for testing ballistic missiles.

Iran's defence minister confirmed that the country conducted a missile test, but insisted it wasn't a violation of UN resolutions.

Trump also warned Thursday that religious freedom in the U.S. is "under threat," and vowed to “destroy” the Johnson Amendment, a rule barring church pastors from endorsing political candidates from the pulpit.

At the same event, the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump took the time to mock Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Celebrity Apprentice” ratings, saying the TV show he once hosted has turned into “a total disaster.”

"I want to just pray for Arnold if we can,” Trump jokingly told an audience of more than 2,000 people.

Trump also offered some insight into his plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, saying that his commerce secretary will be involved in the talks and that his administration will move as quickly as possible.

"I don't care if it's a renovation of NAFTA or a brand new NAFTA," Trump said. "But we do have to make it fair."

With files from The Associated Press and The Canadian Press