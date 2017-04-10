Passengers on a United Airlines flight say a man claiming to be a doctor was dragged off the plane before takeoff, after no one volunteered to get off the overbooked flight.

The incident happened Sunday, at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, on a flight bound for Louisville, Ky. United says airline representatives asked for volunteers to take a later flight, and when no one came forward, the airline randomly selected four passengers.

However, one passenger claiming to be a doctor refused to leave, witnesses said.

"He told the police and the United employees he had to be at the hospital in the morning to see patients," passenger Tyler Bridges said in a tweet.

Multiple videos posted online Sunday show police attempting to wrestle the man out of his seat while he tries to hang on. The man can be heard screaming during the altercation, but the screams stop when one officer finally manages to haul him out of the seat and into the aisle. The man appears to be unconscious after he is pulled from the seat, although it is not clear how it happened.

Both videos show him being dragged down the aisle by his arms, with his eyes closed, face expressionless, belly exposed and glasses hanging from his face. One video shows what looks like a drop of blood at the edge of his mouth.

"Oh my God, no!" a woman can be heard saying, while the man is dragged out. "This is wrong!"

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

@united @FoxNews @CNN not a good way to treat a Doctor trying to get to work because they overbooked pic.twitter.com/sj9oHk94Ik — Tyler Bridges (@Tyler_Bridges) April 9, 2017

United acknowledged the incident on Twitter, where it apologized for the overbooking.

@USAnonymous Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked. After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave ^MD — United (@united) April 10, 2017