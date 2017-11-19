

CTVNews.ca Staff





The former president of Mexico has a warning for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when it comes to NAFTA renegotiations: don’t betray us “like Judas.”

Vicente Fox, who was president from 2000 to 2006, made the biblical reference an exclusive interview with CTV’s Washington Correspondent Richard Madan, as trilateral talks continue in Mexico City.

“Sometimes what I get from him is that he will protect Canada even by sacrificing Mexico,” Fox said of Trudeau.

“He might, like Judas, give us our strength and go with United States and leave us aside,” he added. “I warned Trudeau and I warned Canada: you will not make it.”

NEW - Fmr Mexico President @VicenteFoxQue accuses Canada PM Trudeau of "sucker-punching" MX under new #NAFTA; calls him "Judas". More tonight @CTVNationalNews #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/w24ZrmdOv4 — Richard Madan (@RichardMadan) November 19, 2017

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has said that she is committed working trilaterally to renew NAFTA as a three-country agreement.

