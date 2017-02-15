

Bram Janssen, The Associated Press





HASSAN SHAM CAMP, Iraq -- The United Nations announced on Wednesday it was temporarily pausing aid operations to neighbourhoods in the eastern half of the Iraqi city of Mosul as attacks by the Islamic State group continue to inflict heavy civilian casualties there.

Lise Grande, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq, said UN agencies "made the decision that until security improves, it will be difficult for us to provide assistance." She spoke during a visit to a camp for Iraqis displaced from Mosul on Wednesday.

While Mosul's eastern half was declared "fully liberated" last month, and a semblance of normalcy returned to many areas with schools, shops and restaurants reopening, some neighbourhoods continue to be hit by insurgent and counterattacks claimed by IS.

The Islamic State group is still firmly in control of the western half of the city, across the Tigris River that roughly splits Iraq's second-largest city into two sections.

The pause in UN aide comes as Iraqi forces are moving into positions ahead of an anticipated assault on Mosul's western half that is still firmly under IS control.

"We have every confidence that the authorities will provide security, as soon as it improves, the United Nations agencies will be there to deliver assistance," Grande added.

A recently reopened restaurant in an eastern Mosul neighbourhood was hit by a suicide bombing claimed by IS on Friday that killed four people. A clinic in Mosul's Zahra neighbourhood said it will continue to receive dozens of injured civilians every day from mortar and IS drone attacks.

Much of Mosul's east is still within range of mortar attacks from IS-held neighbourhood on the western bank of the Tigris.

The humanitarian situation in Mosul's liberated neighbourhoods is also critical. Thousands of residents lack access to drinking water and fuel for cooking and heating.

The announcement from the UN comes as Iraqi forces are moving into position ahead of an anticipated assault on Mosul's western half in what's expected to be the final, decisive battle to free the entire city of IS militants.