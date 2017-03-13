

The Associated Press





U.S. airlines have already cancelled about 5,300 flights Monday and Tuesday as a late-winter storm is expected to dump enough snow to disrupt travel in the Northeast.

Tracking service FlightAware.com said late Monday morning that more than 1,400 flights on Monday and more than 3,900 on Tuesday had been cancelled.

Chicago is bearing the largest share of Monday's cancellations, while Tuesday's disruptions are hitting hardest from Washington to Boston including the New York City area.

The major airlines are waiving ticket-change fees that range up to $200 for customers who want to change their travel plans. Restrictions vary by airline.

Southwest has cancelled more than 300 flights for Monday and nearly another 900 scheduled for Tuesday, according to FlightAware.

American Airlines and its American Eagle contractor Envoy Air together had cancelled more than 300 flights Monday and 700 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways, with major operations in Boston and New York, had already cancelled more than 600 flights scheduled for Tuesday, FlightAware said.