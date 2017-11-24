

The Associated Press





LONDON - British police say they are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London's busiest.

We have not located any trace of suspects, evidence of shots fired or casualties. Officers still on scene. If you are in a building stay there, if you are on the street in #OxfordStreet leave the area. Officers continue to search the area. More updates as soon as we have them — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 24, 2017

British Transport Police tweeted Friday afternoon that officers are on the scene

Witnesses on social media report people running into nearby shops and pubs.

Transit authorities say the station is being evacuated.

Officers are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus station. Officers are on scene, more information when we get it. Follow @BTP for updates. — BTP (@BTP) November 24, 2017

If you are on Oxford Street go into a building. Officers are on scene and dealing. More info when we can — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 24, 2017

Officers are on scene alongside @metpoliceuk at Oxford Circus. Please continue to avoid the area. Oxford Circus and Bond Street station are closed. — BTP (@BTP) November 24, 2017

Gunshots on Oxford/Carnaby Street. Loads of people running. Now locked in building with street in lockdown. #oxfordstreet #carnabystreet — Caroline Rigby (@Carigby) November 24, 2017

A post shared by Albertas Alejandro (@kakovka) on Nov 24, 2017 at 9:04am PST