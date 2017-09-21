U.K. police arrest teenager in subway attack probe
A police forensic tent stands setup on the platform next to the train on which a homemade bomb exploded at Parsons Green subway station in London on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. (AP / Frank Augstein)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 21, 2017 5:28AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 21, 2017 7:23AM EDT
LONDON -- British police have arrested a sixth person in connection with last week's attack on a London subway train.
Detectives arrested a 17-year-old under the Terrorism Act early Thursday in south London. A search of the property where he was found is underway.
Commander Dean Haydon, head of the Metropolitan Police Service's Counter Terrorism Command, says a "significant amount of activity" has taken place since a homemade bomb partially detonated during the morning rush hour Friday, injuring 30 people. The attack sparked a manhunt for the perpetrators and prompted the government to briefly raise the national terrorism threat to the highest level.
Detectives arrested three men earlier this week in Newport, Wales. An 18-year-old refugee from Iraq and a 21-year-old from Syria who were arrested previously remain in custody.
------
This story has been corrected to fix the timing of the arrests in Wales.
