

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Two Canadians have been killed in an attack at an upscale Turkish restaurant in Burkina Faso, Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland confirmed Monday.

“My heartfelt condolences, the heartfelt condolences of our government go out to the loved ones of those targeted and the victims of this tragic attack,” Freeland said at a press conference on Monday.

The identities of the Canadians killed in the attack were not disclosed. Freeland said she didn’t have any further details to share on the tragedy “out of respect for the next of kin.”

Suspected Islamic extremists opened fire on crowds dining at a restaurant popular with tourists in the West African country’s capital Ouagadougou on Sunday evening.

Eighteen people died and at least eight others were wounded in the attack, according to Communications Minister and government spokesperson Remy Danguinou. He said the dead were “mainly children and women.”

The victims are of several different nationalities, including two Kuwaitis and one person each from France, Senegal, Nigeria, Lebanon and Turkey, the foreign ministry said. Seven citizens from Burkina Faso were also killed in the attack.

Authorities said three other victims had yet to be identified.

In a statement emailed to CTV News, Global Affairs Canada said they were reaching out to Canadian citizens in the area and were “ready to provide consular assistance as required.” They also advised Canadians in a tweet on Monday to avoid the affected area in Ouagadougou and to follow the instructions of local authorities.

On its website, Global Affairs Canada urges Canadians to avoid “all travel” to the northern area of Burkina Faso and its border with Mali as well as the W National Park.

The country’s special forces eventually ended the violence after a gun battle that lasted well into the early hours of Monday morning. Two of the assailants were killed by security forces, Danguinou said.

At least three members of Burkina Faso’s security forces were injured during the nearly seven-hour fight, said Capt. Guy Ye, a spokesperson for the security forces.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the violence.

The assault is reminiscent of a January 2016 attack at another café frequented by foreigners that left 30 people dead. That attack was claimed by al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and a jihadist group called Al Mourabitoun.

With files from The Associated Press