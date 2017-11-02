Twitter blames 'human error' after Trump's account disappears for 11 minutes
U.S. President Donald Trump's Twitter account went offline for a few brief moments Thursday night. (Source: Twitter)
Zeke Miller, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 7:29PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, November 2, 2017 8:27PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump's Twitter account appeared to briefly disappear Thursday evening, but is now back up and running.
Shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, social media reports surfaced that the president's personal account, @DonaldTrump, was unavailable, providing the error message that the user "does not exist." The account was restored by 7:03 p.m.
It is not clear what caused the outage, which appeared to last under 10 minutes.
Spokespeople for the White House and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Later in the evening, Twitter responded to the incident in a statement, saying: "Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again."
