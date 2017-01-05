Turkish fashion designer arrested in wake of social media posts
Barbaros Sansal is seen in this image taken from a video posted to Twitter on Jan. 1, 2017.
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017 6:42AM EST
A well-known Turkish fashion designer and critic of the ruling conservative party has been arrested on charges of inciting hatred on social media.
The Daily News newspaper said Thursday that Barbaros Sansal posted a video tweet on New Year's Eve criticizing celebrations "while there is so much filth, vileness and poverty in the country."
Hours later, a gunman attacked revelers at an Istanbul night club, killing 39 people. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State and was unrelated to the tweet.
When Sansal was expelled from Turkish-controlled Northern Cyprus on Jan. 2 where he was on holiday, he was attacked by unknown assailants and some passengers as he was leaving the aircraft at Istanbul's main airport. His lawyer said Sansal sustained back injuries.
After questioning, Sansal was arrested on charges of "inciting hatred among the public."
Criticism considered to be insult to the state or deemed to be terrorist propaganda is punishable under Turkish laws.
