Trump tweets video of himself 'wrestling' CNN
In this file photo, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, center, held by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, has his hair cut off by Donald Trump, left, and Bobby Lashley, right , after Lashley defeated Umaga at Wrestlemania 23 at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, April 1, 2007. (AP / Carlos Osorio)
Catherine Lucey, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, July 2, 2017 10:25AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 2, 2017 12:11PM EDT
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. -- President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit - his face obscured by the CNN logo - outside a wrestling ring.
It's not clear who produced the brief video, but it was posted from Trump's official Twitter account.
Trump's been stepping up verbal attacks on the media - and cable networks particularly. But an adviser thinks "no one would perceive that as a threat. I hope they don't."
White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert also tells ABC that he thinks Trump's "beaten up in a way on cable platforms that he has a right to respond to."
White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said last week Trump "in no way, form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence."
#FraudNewsCNN #FNN pic.twitter.com/WYUnHjjUjg— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2017
My use of social media is not Presidential - it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017
"The President in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence. If anything, quite the contrary." - @SHSanders45 6/29/17— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) July 2, 2017