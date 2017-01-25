Trump tweets he's seeking 'major investigation' into voter fraud
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 7:29AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 25, 2017 7:45AM EST
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump says he will order an investigation into voter fraud.
The president tweeted early Wednesday that the measures will affect those registered to vote in more than one state, "those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time)."
Trump says that "depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures."
Trump repeatedly made disputable claims of a rigged voting system before the election, but now in the White House, he continues to raise concern over fraud.
Trump tweeted early Wednesday morning:
I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017
even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017
More to come...
