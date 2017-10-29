WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump is unleashing new criticism of the investigations into possible ties between his campaign associates and Russia.

Trump -- in a series of tweets -- is making reference to what he calls "phoney Trump/Russia 'collusion,' which doesn't exist." He says Democrats are using -- in his words -- a "witch hunt" for "evil politics" and adds that Republicans are "fighting back like never before."

Trump's tweets follow a CNN report that a federal grand jury in Washington has approved the first charges in the criminal investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The Associated Press hasn't confirmed CNN's report.