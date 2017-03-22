

The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- The White House has announced what is expected to be President Donald Trump's first foreign trip.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer says the president will travel to Brussels, Belgium, on May 25 for a meeting with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the meeting earlier Tuesday.

Spicer says the president is looking forward to meeting with his NATO counterparts "to reaffirm our strong commitment to NATO, and to discuss issues critical to the alliance, especially allied responsibility-sharing and NATO's role in the fight against terrorism."

Stoltenberg is set to visit the White House on April 12.

Trump accused NATO of being "obsolete" during the campaign and criticized Brussels, equating it to "like living in a hellhole right now."