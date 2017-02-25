Trump says he won't attend White House correspondents' dinner
In this April 30, 2011, file photo Donald Trump, left, and Melania Trump arrive for the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington. (AP Photo / Alex Brandon, File)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, February 25, 2017 5:56PM EST
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump says he won't be attending the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner this spring.
In a tweet on Saturday, the president doesn't give a reason but says he wishes "everyone well and have a great evening!"
The annual fundraiser for college scholarships mixes politicians, journalists and celebrities.
Trump has long had an adversarial relationship with news media. In recent weeks, he has accused some news outlets of publishing "fake news."
Trump has also slammed reporters for using anonymous sources. His frustration includes reports describing contacts between his campaign advisers and Russian intelligence agents, which the White House has disputed. Yet members of his staff regularly demand anonymity when talking to reporters.
I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017
