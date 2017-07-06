

The Associated Press





SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of -- The Latest on the response to North Korea's missile launch (all times local):

6 p.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he's considering some "very severe things" to respond to North Korea's test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. But he adds that that doesn't mean he's going to follow through on them.

Trump said in Warsaw, Poland, that he wants to look at what happens over the coming weeks and months and calls North Korea's behaviour "a shame."

Trump says North Korea is behaving in a "very, very dangerous manner" and that something will have to be done about it.

North Korea launched the missile earlier this week. The issue will be a topic of discussion when Trump meets with world leaders in Germany later this week.

------

5 p.m.:

The NATO alliance has demanded that North Korea immediately halt its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs, two days after the country test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile.

"Abandon all existing weapons of mass destruction programs once and for all and engage in real dialogue," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement as he welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Brussels.

Many NATO allies have openly criticized the test. U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking in Poland on Thursday, called on nations to confront North Korea's "very, very bad behaviour."