

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





U.S. President Donald Trump’s inaugural cake appears to have taken more than a slice of inspiration from the cake former President Barack Obama cut into after his re-election four years ago.

Celebrity baker Duff Goldman, whose Baltimore cake emporium is the subject of the popular reality television show “Ace of Cakes,” spotted hints of his handiwork and called attention to the alleged pastry plagiarism with a side-by-side photo Friday evening.

“The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama’s inauguration 4 years ago,” Goldman explained via Twitter. “The one on the right is Trumps. I didn’t make it.”

— Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017

Both nine-tier confections take their design cues from the U.S. flag and feature the U.S. presidential seal, as well as additional stars bursting from the top.

On Saturday, Washington D.C.-based bakery Buttercream Bake Shop said their creation for the Trump inauguration was a tribute to Goldman’s, and claimed they were asked to closely mimic the one presented to Obama.

“While we most love creating original designs, when we are asked to replicate someone else’s work we are thrilled when it is a masterpiece like this one. @duff_goldman originally created this for Obama’s inauguration 4 years ago and this year’s committee commissioned us to re-create it,” the bakery announced on Instagram.

“Best part is all the profits are being donated to @humanrightscampaign, one of our favorite charities who we have loved working with over the years,” the bakery continued. “Because basic human rights are something every man, woman and child~ straight, gay or the rainbow in between~ deserve!”