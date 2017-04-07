

CTVNews.ca Staff





In triggering a strike on an airfield in war-ravaged Syria early Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump significantly reversed many of his previous publicly stated positions on U.S. intervention in Syria. Trump campaigned on an isolationist platform, and in years past, spoke directly against getting involved in the Syrian conflict.

But his policy shifted in the wake of a deadly chemical weapons attack on Tuesday, in the opposition-held northern Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun killed dozens of people, including at least 11 children.

Here’s a look at Trump’s latest policy on U.S. military intervention in Syria’s six-year civil war, and how it has shifted over the years:

Just last week, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson publicly stated that Syrian President Bashar Assad’s political future would be “decided by the Syrian people,” indicating an arm’s-length approach to the Syrian crisis by the U.S.

Then on Thursday, Tillerson told reporters that there is “no doubt” that Assad was “responsible” for the chemical attack, and spoke about what role the U.S. is prepared to take in removing him from power.

“The process by which Assad would leave is something that I think requires an international community effort,” Assad said, adding the first step would be to defeat ISIS within Syria before working with international partners “through a political process that would lead to Assad leaving.”

Trump appears to have reached a turning point this week, when he saw the images of victims from the Khan Sheikhoun attack.

Just days after members of Trump’s administration signalled that Assad’s removal from office was not a priority, the president said Wednesday at the White House that the attack “had a big impact” on him.

“My attitude towards Syria and Assad has changed very much,” he said.

Speaking about the U.S. airstrike and chemical attack on Thursday night, Trump appeared emotional, telling reporters: “Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack.

“No child of God should ever suffer such horror.”

Long before Trump was a political player, he criticized then-U.S. President Barack Obama for considering U.S. action in Syria.

In tweets dating back to 2013, Trump suggested that “very bad things will happen” if Obama authorized U.S. military action in Syria:

AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA - IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013

President Obama, do not attack Syria. There is no upside and tremendous downside. Save your "powder" for another (and more important) day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2013

Congressional approval

In ordering the missile strike Thursday, Trump did not seek the congressional approval he insisted then-president Barack Obama should secure before triggering similar action in 2013. Proceeding without that approval, Trump said at the time, would be a “big mistake.”

The President must get Congressional approval before attacking Syria-big mistake if he does not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2013

‘You just act’

Not all of Trump’s messages have been inconsistent. The action taken by the commander-in-chief in Syria on Friday is in keeping with at least one major element of pronouncements on military strategy, says Dakota Wood, a senior defence researcher at U.S. conservative think-tank, the Heritage Foundation.

“During the campaign season, then-nominee Trump was saying, ‘You don’t telegraph or tell people what you’re going to do, you just act,’” Wood told CTV News Channel on Friday.

“And so here within 48 hours or so of this chemical attack, the president directed his staff to come up with a plan and they executed that plan in the dead of night.”

Wood said that the “reality” a world leader faces when they are elected to office is “far different” than the view from the campaign trail.

“This happens for every president that comes into office. What they want to have happen, what the current situation is domestically or in foreign policy, is far different than the reality they face when they get into the office.”

If we are going to continue to be stupid and go into Syria (watch Russia), as they say in the movies, SHOOT FIRST AND TALK LATER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013

“World War 3”

And so it may have seemed bizarre to some when it might have appeared as though Trump was following the advice of Hillary Clinton, the election rival he repeatedly said, on the campaign trail, would throw “the Middle East into turmoil” with her foreign policies.

“We’re spending $6 trillion dollars on wars in the Middle East, while our own country falls into total disrepair,” Trump said in a statement on his campaign website on Oct. 27. “Now Hillary wants to start a shooting war in Syria, in conflict with a nuclear-armed Russia, which could lead to World War 3.”

Just hours before the U.S. airstrike on the airbase in Syria Thursday, Clinton spoke at the “Women in the World” summit in New York, calling on the U.S. to “take out” Assad’s airfields and “prevent him from being able to use them to bomb innocent people and drop sarin gas on them.”