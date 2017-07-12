

Jonathan Lemire and Julie Pace, The Associated Press





WASHINGTON - The snowballing revelations about Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer during last year's presidential campaign have broadsided the White House.

It has distracted from the administration's agenda as aides grapple with a crisis involving the president's family.

The public has not laid eyes on the president since his return from Europe Saturday.

But in private, Trump has raged against the latest development, with most of his ire directed at the media, according to people who have spoken to him recently.

The revelation that Trump Jr. was eager to accept information from the Russian government landed hard on weary White House aides.

While staff has grown accustomed to good news being overshadowed by the Russia investigations, Trump aides and outside advisers privately acknowledged that these developments felt more serious.