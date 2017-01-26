

The Associated Press





U.S. President Donald Trump says NAFTA "has been a one-sided deal" with jobs and companies suffering as a result.

The president's tweet early Thursday is directed at Mexico and comes one day after he said he would jump-start construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall and cut federal grants for immigrant-protecting "sanctuary cities."

Trump referred to a meeting he has planned next week with Mexico's president, saying, "If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting."

Trump also says he wants to renegotiate the NAFTA trade deal with Mexico and Canada. He said Thursday the deal has resulted in "massive numbers of jobs and companies lost."

The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017